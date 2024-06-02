Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.600-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Genesco also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.60-1.00 EPS.
Genesco Stock Performance
GCO traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.50. 719,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.29. Genesco has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.56. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genesco will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on GCO
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genesco
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.