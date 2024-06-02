Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.600-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Genesco also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.60-1.00 EPS.

Genesco Stock Performance

GCO traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.50. 719,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.29. Genesco has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.56. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genesco will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on GCO

Genesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.