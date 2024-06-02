Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives $37.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Gentex alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Gentex

Gentex Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.00 on Friday. Gentex has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

(Get Free Report

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.