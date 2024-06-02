Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives $173.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2,571,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 51,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $144.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $170.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

