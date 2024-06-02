Genuity Capital Markets Trims Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Target Price to $73.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price decreased by Genuity Capital Markets from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Genuity Capital Markets currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on QSR. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.18.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,876,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,551,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,847,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,552 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,655,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,253,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,167,000 after acquiring an additional 717,801 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.