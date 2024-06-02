Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Up 27.3% in May

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,700 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the April 30th total of 173,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1,067.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 148,342 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

Geospace Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. 55,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,984. Geospace Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $131.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $24.27 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Geospace Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Geospace Technologies

About Geospace Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.