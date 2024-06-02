Global Endowment Management LP Buys 1,180 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in IAC were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in IAC by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,960,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,201,000 after acquiring an additional 428,065 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in IAC by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,549,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,138,000 after purchasing an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IAC by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,470,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,116,000 after buying an additional 93,467 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IAC by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after buying an additional 265,235 shares during the period. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 3.3% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,863,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.79. 650,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,547. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 1.34. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $69.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $929.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.68 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

