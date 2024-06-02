Global Endowment Management LP Has $1.20 Million Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADX. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 53.9% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,768,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,630,000 after buying an additional 2,371,715 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,122,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,601,000 after purchasing an additional 437,920 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,111,000 after purchasing an additional 307,756 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1,879.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 779,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 740,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 474,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 133,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADX stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.44. 204,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,206. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

