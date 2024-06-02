Global Endowment Management LP Invests $548,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in ANSYS by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 29,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in ANSYS by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 415,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,607,000 after buying an additional 31,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $317.45. The company had a trading volume of 729,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,062. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays raised their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

