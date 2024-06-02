Global Endowment Management LP Lowers Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,840,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,841,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,910,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 808,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,050,000 after acquiring an additional 50,035 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $129.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.03.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

