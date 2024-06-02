Global Endowment Management LP Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.20. 7,140,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,741. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.31. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

