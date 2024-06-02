Global Endowment Management LP Sells 105,000 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Global Endowment Management LP reduced its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up 0.5% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $286,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $164,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27,772 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,722. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

