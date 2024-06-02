Global Endowment Management LP Sells 10,976 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Global Endowment Management LP lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,976 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $614,104,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,892,000 after buying an additional 3,702,266 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,966,000 after buying an additional 3,331,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,025,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,801 shares during the period. Finally, Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,800,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Brookfield
In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Brookfield Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Brookfield stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $43.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,208,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $45.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Brookfield Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.