Global Endowment Management LP Sells 5,400 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Global Endowment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,490,000 after purchasing an additional 402,720 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after buying an additional 2,450,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Equitable by 1,161.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,176,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,195,000 after purchasing an additional 45,999 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,824,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,424. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $41.64.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQH. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

In other news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,025 shares in the company, valued at $26,174,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,411 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,534. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

