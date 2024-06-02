Global Endowment Management LP Sells 6,620 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Global Endowment Management LP lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,144,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 13.9% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Global Endowment Management LP owned 0.20% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $124,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,750. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.41. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.