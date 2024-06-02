Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Acquired by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $544,000. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 61,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,515. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $13.08.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

