Glovista Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 133,017 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Glovista Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,752 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,306,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EFA traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.18. 19,932,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,640,629. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $81.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.