Glovista Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Glovista Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.34. 20,023,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,018,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average of $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.44. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.