GM Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,932,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,640,629. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $81.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

