GM Advisory Group LLC Buys 693 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,527 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,120,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,620 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $165,805,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,867,000 after acquiring an additional 880,506 shares during the last quarter.

RSP traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,335,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,176. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

