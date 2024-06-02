GM Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,324 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 21,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 20,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 115,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after buying an additional 293,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Northland Capmk cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.38.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.89. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $306.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

