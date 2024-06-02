GM Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,657 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $306,417,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,331 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,105,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,712,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,872 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,789,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,837. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.75. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WMB

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.