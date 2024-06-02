GM Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,515 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.55. 7,907,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,150. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.13. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $98.85. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

