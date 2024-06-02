GM Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

GM Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in American Tower by 1.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in American Tower by 102.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $1,092,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.91.

American Tower Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $4.96 on Friday, hitting $195.74. 7,332,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,476. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day moving average is $196.26. The company has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

