GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Short Interest Update

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the April 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $139.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.09. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $141.27.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 28,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $3,138,451.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,370,034.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $474,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,632 shares in the company, valued at $24,261,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 28,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $3,138,451.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,370,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,605 shares of company stock valued at $13,540,536 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in GoDaddy by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.92.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

