Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as low as C$0.24. Golconda Gold shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 26,760 shares trading hands.

Golconda Gold Stock Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Golconda Gold (CVE:GG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golconda Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of C$2.59 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Golconda Gold Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golconda Gold

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd.

