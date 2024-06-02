Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW) Short Interest Up 11.5% in May

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the April 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grab stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Free Report) by 216.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,488 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRABW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,506. Grab has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.