Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,265,300 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 1,002,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GTBIF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. 264,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,745. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31.
Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $275.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.03 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Green Thumb Industries Company Profile
Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
Featured Articles
