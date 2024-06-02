Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,265,300 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 1,002,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GTBIF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. 264,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,745. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $275.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.03 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTBIF shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.