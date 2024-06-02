Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,950,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 6,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Grifols Price Performance

Shares of Grifols stock remained flat at $7.16 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 481,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Grifols has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07.

Get Grifols alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 13,516,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter worth $26,137,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 16.4% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,574,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 185.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,002,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,978 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 4.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,749,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,605,000 after purchasing an additional 961,700 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GRFS

Grifols Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.