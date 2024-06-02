Grin Price Down 13.5% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Grin has a market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $108,841.13 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,021.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $460.36 or 0.00676781 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00121770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008710 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00042963 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00063481 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.83 or 0.00223215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00089498 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

