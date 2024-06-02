GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,986 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in GSK by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in GSK by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

GSK opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.51.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. On average, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.3762 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

