Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,338,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 2,615,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,690.0 days.

Shares of HAIIF stock remained flat at $3.23 on Friday. Haitian International has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42.

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, distribution, and sale of plastic injection molding machines and related products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers plastic machinery under the Haitian and Zhafir names. The company is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; manufacture and sale of intelligence control systems; private vocational skills training institutions; and research and development of emerging energy technologies.

