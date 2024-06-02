Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,338,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 2,615,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,690.0 days.
Haitian International Stock Performance
Shares of HAIIF stock remained flat at $3.23 on Friday. Haitian International has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42.
Haitian International Company Profile
