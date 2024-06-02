HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.
AEON Biopharma stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. AEON Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $17.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15.
AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that AEON Biopharma will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.
