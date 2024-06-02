HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

AEON Biopharma Stock Up 9.7 %

AEON Biopharma stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. AEON Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $17.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15.

Get AEON Biopharma alerts:

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that AEON Biopharma will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AEON Biopharma

About AEON Biopharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AEON Biopharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AEON Biopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AEON Free Report ) by 261.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.01% of AEON Biopharma worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.