HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PMVP. CLSA upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

PMVP stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.56. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PMV Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 169,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 174.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Featured Articles

