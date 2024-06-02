HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $325.59.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $339.75 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $339.97. The stock has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.75 and its 200-day moving average is $308.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,387,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,989,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,569,000 after purchasing an additional 60,304 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after purchasing an additional 456,738 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,186,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,181,000 after purchasing an additional 170,560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,890 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

