HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,787 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE HDB traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $57.89. 3,676,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,480. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.7008 dividend. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.