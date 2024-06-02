Head-To-Head Comparison: Dianthus Therapeutics (DNTH) and Its Peers

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) is one of 1,004 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Dianthus Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dianthus Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dianthus Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Dianthus Therapeutics Competitors 6546 19006 45247 942 2.57

Dianthus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $42.83, indicating a potential upside of 98.21%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 75.55%. Given Dianthus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dianthus Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dianthus Therapeutics N/A -20.82% -19.86% Dianthus Therapeutics Competitors -2,990.49% -285.15% -33.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dianthus Therapeutics $2.83 million -$43.56 million -3.71 Dianthus Therapeutics Competitors $1.68 billion $144.81 million -2.86

Dianthus Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dianthus Therapeutics. Dianthus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Dianthus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dianthus Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.10, suggesting that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dianthus Therapeutics beats its competitors on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

