Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0990 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $3.54 billion and approximately $51.52 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00051577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00017482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,749,981,467 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,749,981,467.38167 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.09996965 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $30,674,438.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.