Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.59

Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.59 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 16.49 ($0.21). Henderson Diversified Income shares last traded at GBX 16.57 ($0.21), with a volume of 41,319 shares changing hands.

Henderson Diversified Income Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.25 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.14.

About Henderson Diversified Income

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

