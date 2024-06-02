Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $157.45 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.31 or 0.00006387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $157.45 million and approximately $6,080.89 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00009506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011717 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001304 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,126.14 or 0.99947344 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012080 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.18 or 0.00113228 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004030 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.33361292 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $6,107.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.