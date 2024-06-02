Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund (LON:HMSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $207.00

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Ltd (LON:HMSF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 207 ($2.64) and traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.64). Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund shares last traded at GBX 207 ($2.64), with a volume of 36,630 shares.
Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 207 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 207. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The company has a market capitalization of £47.79 million and a P/E ratio of -51.75.
Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Company Profile
Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Limited, formerly BlueCrest AllBlue Fund Limited, is an investment company. The Funds’ investment objective is to seek to provide consistent returns with low volatility through an investment policy of investing substantially all of its assets in the Highbridge multi strategy fund (the Underlying Fund) or any successor vehicle of the Underlying Fund.
