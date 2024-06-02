Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $7,130,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE HLT opened at $200.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.43 and a 52 week high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.