Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Short Interest Update

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:BEEZ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.35. 758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95.
About Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF
