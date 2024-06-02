Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Short Interest Update

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BEEZ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.35. 758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95.

About Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF

The Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (BEEZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in a narrow basket of 25-30 large- and mid-cap US stocks perceived to be demonstrating responsible growth. BEEZ was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Honeytree.

