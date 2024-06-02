Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.19. 3,163,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,667. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The firm has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

