Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Short Interest Up 27.4% in May

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 612,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

HOPE traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 493,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,793. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $12.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.42 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 39.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $116,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOPE shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

