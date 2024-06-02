Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HST. Raymond James upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $38,873,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $1,214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 662,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after buying an additional 251,112 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,297,000 after buying an additional 120,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

