HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered HP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.64.

Get HP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. HP has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HP

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HP by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,019,999,000 after buying an additional 12,883,347 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 4,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $286,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $187,264,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of HP by 145.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of HP by 104.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,352,558 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $112,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,530 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.