HSBC Initiates Coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

HSBC started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

EDU has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.75.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 4.6 %

EDU opened at $79.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.52. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.13.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. Research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

