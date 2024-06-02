Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.30.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$13.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.79.

The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. In other news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. Insiders sold a total of 56,913 shares of company stock valued at $512,494 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

