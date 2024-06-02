iExec RLC (RLC) Market Cap Reaches $257.62 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $3.56 or 0.00005232 BTC on exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $257.62 million and $11.95 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00009562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011665 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001300 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,007.38 or 0.99979089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012098 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00112758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004038 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 3.28736701 USD and is down -4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $5,238,765.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

