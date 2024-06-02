iExec RLC (RLC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.16 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $237.99 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $3.29 or 0.00004851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 3.44762485 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $9,334,231.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

